FRANKLIN COUNTY — The United Way of Northwest Vermont’s Foster Grandparents program has seen growth recently, but the organization faces challenges to growing its Bone Builders program in Franklin County.
Mary Pelkey, who was a coordinator for these programs in Franklin County, retired last fall.
“She was with us for a very long time,” Director of RSVP and Foster Grandparents programs Ellen Biddle said. “But the rest of our team is still here and still working.”
Coordinator for Volunteer Management Trezanra Robertson is “taking over for Mary’s piece of that,” Biddle added.
Bone Builders is a free exercise program designed to prevent and help reverse the negative effects of osteoporosis through strength and balance building. And Biddle said there’s a “tremendous social component to it as well.”
“Often friendships or exercise partners formed from that. We have people who start walking together outside of class.”
All Bone Builders instructors are older than 55 and are trained by United Way. And those interested in taking a class need only to show up.
Biddle said she would love to have more classes in Franklin County, “but there’s the capacity of staff and the cost involved.”
“We have a small staff, I guess you would say,” Biddle said.
The organization is looking at new possibilities in St. Albans and Fairfield as well as some other communities, according to Biddle.
“We’re exploring other possibilities.”
She added that the United Way of Northwest Vermont is trying to be thoughtful about the way it grows classes.
“We’re trying to make it accessible geographically for people, especially in the winter.”
The United Way of Northwest Vermont’s Foster Grandparents program has added five new foster grandparents in Franklin County since last fall, bringing them to a total of 14 volunteers providing about 300 total hours of their time per week.
“We’re working with a lot of momentum right now, and we’re so excited to be able to reach more children in the community.”
The program aims to connect those older than 55 with students that teachers believe might benefit from the extra one-on-one attention. And it also provides those giving their time to earn some supplemental income.
“We have really great partnerships that Mary helped set up with many schools in the area.”
Biddle said because of the number of students in a classroom, teachers sometimes can’t provide the one-on-one attention from which some students might benefit.
“That’s where the foster grandparent comes in and provides consistent mentorship.”
Biddle said she is proud to be part of these programs.
“In a way, I’m really humbled.”
Those with questions or an interest to get involved with these United Way of Northwest Vermont programs can contact Coordinator for Volunteer Recruitment Danielle Williams at (802) 861-7821 or daniellew@unitedwaynwvt.org.
More information and schedules are available at unitedwaynwvt.org.