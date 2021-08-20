MONTPELIER — Franklin County’s unemployment rate is marginally higher than surrounding counties and the state average according to the latest unemployment report from the State Department of Labor issued Friday.
Franklin County’s non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate is currently 3.4%, while the Vermont-wide rate decreased from 3.1% to 3% in July.
“This month’s report supports what we heard anecdotally — Vermont is continuing on a slow, yet sustained, economic recovery,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington in a statement. “Household data for Vermont shows significant increases to the labor force and the number of people employed in July, and businesses have reported increases in the number of filled positions for the third month in a row.”
Harrington noted some industries and regions in the state continue to be impacted by the pandemic. For example, employment in the accommodation and food services sector is down nearly 20% from pre-pandemic levels.
Grand Isle County is one of five counties in which employment is down over 10% from a year ago based on first-quarter data of this year, Harrington stated.
Franklin County’s non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 3.4% runs right along the state median. Rates run as low as 2.5% or as high as 4.4% in other areas of the state, according to the report.
However, Franklin County’s unemployment is higher than neighboring Chittenden and Grand Isle counties, which stand at 2.7% and 2.8%, respectively. The State Department of Labor doesn’t report seasonally adjusted rates for local labor markets, according to the report.
Vermont’s July unemployment rate is still lower than the 5.4% national rate, which in itself saw a decrease of half a percentage point for that month.
In July, the state’s seasonally-adjusted labor force grew by 1,501, with the number of employed persons increasing by 1,513 and unemployed decreasing by 12.
Job growth in Vermont outpaced the labor market in July, with 6,700 jobs added according to the seasonally adjusted data. More than half of those came from the local government sector (3,700 jobs), followed by arts, entertainment and recreation (300) and transportation, warehousing and utilities (400). Meanwhile, construction (-200) and retail (-400) saw the largest decreases, according to the report.
“We also know that the end of expanded federal unemployment benefits on Sept. 4 could be a difficult transition for some and our goal continues to be to get as many Vermonters back to work as quickly as possible,” Harrington said.
The federal unemployment benefits under the CARES Act include Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visit https://labor.vermont.gov/jobs for more information on workforce and reemployment services
