MONTPELIER – New data from Vermont’s Dept. of Labor show the number of unemployment claims processed by the department spiked to more than 14,600 last week as measures intended to slow COVID-19’s spread leave more Vermonters out of work.
In its weekly unemployment report, Vermont’s labor department said it had processed 14,633 initial unemployment claims last week, handily dwarfing the 3,800 claims processed in the prior week that already eclipsed 2008 global recession highs.
While the department’s weekly report didn’t break numbers out according to industry for last week’s processed filings, it did break those numbers out for filings from the week before, where more than three-fourths of processed unemployment claims came from people initially employed within the service sector.
In a press conference Wednesday, Vermont’s labor commissioner, Michael Harrington, said the number of Vermonters applying for unemployment was “unprecedented,” estimating there were somewhere between 30,000 and 40,000 claims filed with the department.
The department, he said, was still working to process many of those claims, despite tripling the amount of staff working the labor department’s phone lines.
“I would ask that everyone out there be as patient as possible,” Harrington said at the time. “This is unprecedented.”
At this time last year, the labor department had processed less than 400 unemployment claims in a week, according to the department’s most recent weekly update.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the highly contagious coronavirus outbreak currently spreading through the U.S. and Vermont.
While most cases of COVID-19 will impart either mild or moderate symptoms, the disease can cause severe and sometimes even life-threatening illness, particularly for the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions.
Vermont, like most states in the U.S., has called for social distancing mandates and restricted certain industries in a bid to slow COVID-19’s spread and minimize the number of people with the virus at any given time so as to not overwhelm the state’s health care system.
Nationally, the federal labor department reported 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week as the COVID-19 pandemic continues battering the U.S. economy.
Lawmakers in Vermont passed legislation last week expanding unemployment insurance for those left out of work due to medical reasons related to the coronavirus and fallout from government orders issued to stymie the virus’s spread.
The federal government, as a part of a historic $2.2 trillion stimulus package, authorized adding $600 to states’ unemployment checks as a means to offset economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.