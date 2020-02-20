SWANTON — About a decade ago, Ed Haak was working in the field of addiction medicine, but he suffered from the very disease he was trying to treat.
While treating his patients, he developed a dialogue that focused on the biological, psychological, social and spiritual aspects of their lives, which together he calls the life matrix, to help them better understand how their addictions developed.
“Why couldn’t we say no,” he asked of himself and his patients.
So he built the “Haak Curriculum,” a series of talks and exercises to use with his patients, around that life matrix.
That curriculum “was maybe more for me than it was for them,” he said at the first installment of the Community Addiction Workshops, which took place at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Swanton Tuesday night. “That Haak Curriculum is part of the reason we’re here.”
Haak will lead nine more Community Addiction Workshops in Swanton continuing through June this year, each focusing on different topics surrounding addiction. Through them, he intends to help the community better understand the disease and think of practical ideas about how individuals can work together to fight it as a unit.
When people see an addict, they put a frame around them. They “have a picture, and it’s not necessarily a good one,” Haak said. “I want to take that frame off and put a new frame around that person.”
Think of them as patients suffering from the disease of addiction, he said.
At first, Haak thought this task impossible.
“How do you try to reframe addiction for a community and have them feel good about it,” he wondered. But eventually, “a light went off.”
“Addiction is a hole” within a community, he said. And too often, these communities wait for large institutions to help fill it.
Haak noted that federal and state programs and institutions currently available for people struggling with addiction are a blessing, but “sometimes it doesn’t trickle down to our community, and sometimes we’ve got to stand up and get together.”
“We wait for the bulldozer from the feds or the crane from the state to come and fill that hole,” Haak said. “But do we have to wait?”
In his mind, all a community needs is a pile of dirt and some shovels: Haak’s metaphor for individual contributions made by those in the community to those suffering and their families.
“If we can get each community member to take a shovel, we could, one shovel full at a time, fill that hole,” he said. “We don’t need to wait.”
And during the workshop, people brainstormed ways they could help throw in some dirt, coming up with ideas such as possible ride-sharing plans to help addicts get to treatments and meetings.
“If we build that list with all of your realistic help, we will have a ton of resources to help fill that hole,” Haak said.
This brainstorming exercise is one of four avenues to better understand the disease of addiction that Haak will be covering over the course of the workshops. These avenues also include people sharing in the life of an addict, which Haak plans to accomplish by going through a mock medical chart to explain how his life matrix concept helps show how someone can spiral into addiction.
One Swanton woman, who did not want her name published, knows that spiral all too well.
Her son died of a heroin overdose two months ago in Texas after completing a six-month inpatient program. He fought his addiction for 20 years. He was 37.
“I haven’t told anyone yet,” she said. “We tried everything from inpatients to sober living to outpatients, everything.”
She believes Haak’s perspective of the life matrix being central to addiction relates well to her son’s experience. She also believes many inpatient programs are simply money-makers for the people who run them.
“Even though he’s gone, I still need to know as much about him as possible,” she said. “I felt maybe I could know him better through this (workshop) and maybe pass on my information to someone else.”
Melinda White, who is part of the team that makes these workshops possible, has been sober since December 2011. She handed out NARCAN overdose kits and led a training session after Tuesday’s workshop on how to use them. Each remaining workshop will afford people the opportunity to take one of these kits home.
“I’m fully convinced that we often put too much focus on the drugs and not enough on everything else, which is the reason why people are stuck,” she said. “I know the reason I didn’t die from my addiction is to do stuff just like this.”
The next Community Addiction Workshop will take place March 3 at 6 p.m. in the same location as Tuesday’s.
Haak said the workshops are his attempt to put out a better understanding of addiction and consider the question of why people suffer from it.
“That’s what we’re going to take a journey on,” he said. “If we can save one, we’ve done a good job.”