ST. ALBANS — Two St. Albans men were arraigned on child luring charges Friday after an undercover investigation in which the men allegedly tried to lure a child via the internet, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced Monday.
Jason King, 42, pleaded not guilty in Franklin County Superior Court to one count of child luring and six counts of promotion of child pornography. Meanwhile, 54-year-old William Smith pleaded not guilty to one count of child luring and one count of possession of child pornography, according to the state attorney general’s office.
Each man was released on a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond, with restrictions on access to children or the internet.
According to the state attorney general’s office, the investigation started when Smith and King allegedly reached out to a man online to see if they could have sexual contact with his 9-year-old son. The man they reached out to was an FBI agent in New York, who was speaking to the men in an undercover capacity, according to the AG’s office.
It is not clear exactly when the investigation started. The attorney general’s office couldn’t be reached for comment on Monday.
King allegedly also sent Smith and the agent a link to electronic files containing child pornography.
The FBI, St. Albans Police Department, Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, Homeland Security Investigations and Vermont State Police worked alongside the state attorney general’s office on the investigation.
