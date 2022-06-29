VERMONT — Louis Meyers (D-Rutland) doesn’t act like a typical modern politician.
He’s soft-spoken, doesn't use soundbites and aims to engage the more moderate side of the Democratic party in his run for Congress.
“It’s an important time for the country,” Meyers said. “It’s a critical time for the world and when I looked at the…candidates who have announced, they’re all more or less similar in their views.”
Meyers, a physician practicing in Rutland, ran for both state senator and Vermont’s lieutenant governor in past elections, but he wasn’t able to make much headway with the larger electorate. This time he faces well known names, such as Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, Sianay Chase Clifford and Vermont Senate Pro Tempore Becca Blint, in the Democratic primary for U.S. Representative.
During his sit-down with the Messenger, Meyers placed both politicians on the far left progressive side of the Democratic party. In comparison, he’s pushing toward the center.
He said he's seen voters, especially older and unaffiliated ones, wanting a politician divorced from the back-and-forth arguments associated with the two-party system.
“[Vermont voters] appreciate independence, whether it’s from the far right or far left, there’s a certain appreciation for independence,” he said.
Meyers’ platform has the same moderate principles baked within as he pushes for more incremental change, instead of wide-sweeping system resets, to fix the country’s issues.
Approaching health care as a doctor
The healthcare system is one major example of needed change, Meyers said.. Due to his work as a physician, Meyers said there are plenty of reforms that can be made to lower the cost of health care without needing to create a “Medicare for all” system proposed by progressives such as his Democratic opponents.
On the top of that list of health care reforms is trust-busting large hospital systems.
“It’s absolutely clear that the consolidation in healthcare has driven up the cost of care. We’ve seen this here in Vermont where the University of Vermont purchases all these practices, all these smaller hospitals in order to make it more efficient, to improve the quality of care. The fact is none of that has happened,” he said. “All that’s really happened is the cost of care has skyrocketed because they gained monopoly power.”
Meyers’ end goal is more flexibility in how health care providers are able to operate in their facilities.
He gave the example of how physicians from larger systems are being asked to see patients as quickly as possible. While the practice seems like it’s making the system more efficient, the end result often costs more due to more medical testing – or misdiagnosing issues – because physicians didn’t have the time to think through the patient’s information.
He’d also like to see Medicare be given more leeway to argue the price of medications, the age for Medicare opt-ins lowered and tort reform. On that issue, he said Congress could legislate the creation of specialized quasi-judicial bodies that are better equipped to handle the scientific particulars of dealing with health care mistakes.
A bipartisan approach
While his platform may appeal to some voters, Meyers acknowledged that his approach can be a difficult way to get there. The U.S. House of Representatives currently operates largely along political lines, and most bills passed stall in the Senate.
To accomplish his goals, he said he’d bring a more bipartisan approach to Congress. Before moving to Vermont close to a decade ago, Meyers lived in the D.C. area and spent some time early in his career as an intern for Sen. Ted Kennedy.
He recalled watching politicians from the earlier era hash out problems and use committee hearings to pull in information that could be used to craft policy. In the current Congress, he identified the Problem Solvers Caucus – a 58-member bipartisan group of representatives – as a group of D.C. politicians aiming to do the same thing.
As for his remaining platform, Meyers also identified the need for changes to policing, shifts in the United States’ approach to Ukraine and concerns about the federal government’s tendency to hand down nation-wide changes to the country’s education system.
Meyers said the phrase “defunding the police” hurt the Democratic party, but the conversation still needs to be pushed forward to find the best approach. In particular, he said he would like to see police officers receive more training – at least a college degree’s worth – before they are hired. Under the current system, an officer requires about a year’s worth of off job training.
On foreign aid, Meyers supported President Joe Biden’s efforts to help Ukraine face Russia’s military, but he said a no-fly zone should have been implemented to hamper the damage that Russia did to the country with aerial bombing.
“I’m probably more of a hawk,” Meyers said. “I approach [international relations] as a physician. How can we save the most amount of lives?”
Roughly 100 miles of the eastern side of the country has already been seized by Russian forces.
On education, he identified major federal legislation such as desegregation busing, the “No child left behind” reforms and “All Children Can Learn” programs as well-intentioned moves by the federal government that caused real concerts for parents.
“When I tell [voters] I’m a moderate Democrat, … they take a deep breath and say, ‘thank goodness.’” Meyers said. “I think there's a hunger for a moderate Democrat.”
Meyers’ name can be found on the ballot during the Democratic primary election scheduled for August 9.
