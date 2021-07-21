The U.S. has extended restrictions for non-essential travel across its borders until August 21.
The decision comes following a recent uptick in cases in every state in the U.S., although numbers remain far lower than previous surges.
The extension comes on the heels of a loosening of restrictions from Canada, which will start allowing U.S. visitors August 9.
"To decrease the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through August 21, while ensuring the continued flow of essential trade and travel," the Department of Homeland Security announced in a July 21 tweet.
The DHS announced that they are in contact with Canada and Mexico to ensure a safe reopening.
"DHS is in constant contact with Canadian and Mexican counterparts to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably," the DHS wrote over twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.