OTTAWA, Ont./WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. and Canadian officials have confirmed the two countries’ shared border will remain closed to most nonessential traffic at least until September due to COVID-19.
In a social media post shared Friday morning, the U.S.’s Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf announced COVID-19-related closures of the country’s borders with Canada and Mexico would remain in place through Sept. 21.
“We continue to work with our Canadian and Mexican partners to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the acting secretary wrote on Twitter. “Accordingly, we have agreed to extend the limitation of non-essential travel at our shared land ports of entry through September 21.”
Canada’s public safety minister Bill Blair soon followed with his own post confirming the extended shutdown of the U.S.’s and Canada’s shared ports of entry. “We will continue to do what is necessary to keep our communities safe,” the public safety minister wrote.
With a few exceptions for commerce and travel for essential business like health care and education, the U.S. and Canadian border has largely been closed since March in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease capable of causing fatal illness.
An agreement to close the border had been renewed several times in subsequent months, amended only lightly to allow close family members over the border into Canada and to limit American through-traffic from the U.S. to Alaska to a handful of border crossings near the countries’ west.
While rigid measures intended to control COVID-19’s spread through Canada have limited the disease’s spread to less than 125,000 cases as of Monday morning, cases in the U.S. surged past 5.2 million last week amid widespread outbreaks linked to states’ pandemic-related controls being lifted too soon.
Provincial officials in Canada have pressed for restrictions on cross-border traffic to remain in place, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau citing in June a “broad consensus” among provincial leaders for restrictions on U.S. border traffic to remain in place for public health reasons.
The vast majority of Canadians likewise support keeping border restrictions in place, with a BBC report from earlier this month citing a poll finding that eight out of ten Canadians approved of keeping travel between the two countries limited to only essential business.
Another poll conducted by the Canadian government in June found support for the closure was practically universal between the provinces sharing a border with the U.S.
The greatest support for reopening the border to U.S. travelers was seen in Quebec – Vermont’s neighbor to the north – where hardly a quarter of respondents appeared to approve reopening the border to Americans.
In Vermont, traffic from Canadian tourists helps support a $2.8 billion tourism industry reportedly struggling amid both restrictions on the U.S.’s border with Canada and travel restrictions enforced within Vermont in order to limit COVID-19’s spread from states where the disease appears more active.