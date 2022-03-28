FRANKLIN COUNTY — Nearly two-years after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in Vermont, on March 3, facial coverings became optional for students and staff at all four of Franklin County’s school districts.
Now, almost one month into the change, students are not only excited to see the faces of their friends, but to make up for lost time.
“I keep waiting for someone to tell me to put my mask back on,” said Richford Junior Senior High School student Talia McCray. “It does feel a little weird. Before, nobody could see whether you were smiling or reacting, and becoming aware of that [of facial expressions] is something I think about a lot more now.”
Many students’ formative years have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which required them to let go of what they knew of school before and adapt to a very new and very different environment.
“I’ve abandoned the hope that school will ever be the way it used to,” said Bellow Free Academy-St. Albans student Suzette Chiappinelli. “That’s just gone now.”
In late February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance. At the time, COVID-19 risk in Franklin County was “medium,” meaning facial coverings in indoor settings were no longer recommended.
“My daughter (Hailey Carey) was absolutely ecstatic,” said Sheldon resident Jenny Bessette on the return from February break. “She said ‘Mommy, I can’t wait to see what my friends look like!’”
As of March 24, risk of COVID-19 in Franklin County has dropped to “low,” according to the CDC. In the last 14 days, 108 cases have been reported in the county.
Though the pandemic seems to be waning, the last two years were a struggle for students, as they juggled masks as well virtual learning.
“I am really feeling the lost year,” Chiappinelli said. “If I could have done anything to change things so we could be in-person, I would have. I feel like I forgot how the classes worked. Seeing people in-person was almost a shock. I really missed out on a lot because I was trapped in this scenario where I’m stuck at home for a full year, and I miss how high school felt.”
“It was terrible,” said BFA student Jasmine Duncan. “I really do not do well with distance learning. It was truly a different experience, and one that I’m still getting used to.”
In addition to navigating a minefield of new protocols and balancing studies with their own mental health and well being, students said their return to school brought with it lasting political challenges. Sides were taken: you were either for mask protocols or adamantly against them, and though the majority of students said their classmates supported masking for safety purposes, there was a portion of the population that noticeably did not.
“People definitely appreciate each other more,” BFA-St. Albans student Madison Gagner said. “But the school is still very divided.”
Thoughts on masking
Athletes like Lillian Loiselle at Sheldon Elementary School said sports like softball were one of the things she looked forward to most in the spring, but wearing a mask while playing was absolutely miserable.
“It gets sweaty and you can’t really breathe,” Loiselle said. “It was really pretty gross.”
Loiselle said coming back to school and seeing faces again after a long period apart was both a welcome and unnerving sight. People were suddenly different, and getting used to seeing facial expressions again was noticeably tricky.
“Now, what if you have something stuck in your teeth?” Loiselle said. “Or what if you don’t have enough makeup on … And now, people can tell if you’re secretly laughing your head off.”
School guidelines during COVID-19 were strict, and while teachers and students abided by them, Loiselle said there was a bit of a whiplash effect when she walked back into school and saw students without masks on.
“You kind of feel like a rebel coming to class,” Loiselle said.
Domye Lambrusciano’s second grade classroom at Highgate Elementary School began the year like many others — with masks on. Her students, she said, were very good about telling their classmates to wear their masks the right way, and almost never complained.
Many older students, such as Chippianelli and McCray, said it was generally understood that masks were a good thing, but that there were groups of students who became polarized over the subject.
“People are more separated than ever,” Chiappinelli said. “There’s two sides. It’s maskers versus anti-maskers, and if you choose a side and you’re good with your group, then you’re good. But neither of the sides want to compromise.”
Gagner chalked student behavior up to what was being said outside of school and in the home, and Chiappinelli agreed.
“I think this has been hard for everyone,” Chiappinelli said.
Stuck inside
BFA-St. Albans student Jasmine Duncan’s stepfather is in recovery from bladder cancer, which meant her house was a vulnerable one. Family members rarely left home so as to protect him from infection.
Duncan was forced to learn entirely online, which led to some complications and unexpected diagnoses.
“It was completely isolating,” Duncan said. “It was a lot to deal with emotionally.”
Around the same time that learning went virtual, Duncan was diagnosed with severe anxiety and later Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD). The combination of the isolation, anxiety and new medication, plus taking online courses that she didn’t enjoy, made life difficult and sank her grades.
“I couldn’t do band,” Duncan said. “My old school had some online plays, but it wasn’t the same. You’re sitting alone in your room with a camera in your face, and you’re not feeding off of others’ energy. It was just garbage.”
Last year, Duncan transferred from Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax to BFA-St. Albans, where she finds herself amongst people she admires and respects.
Now in her first full in-person year, Duncan said she couldn’t have been more grateful for the transfer. She was able to pull herself off of the emotional and mental rollercoaster brought on by isolation because of places like the stage and the opportunity to keep practicing the arts.
“I love it,” Duncan said of in-person performing. “I love being seen by people and performing. I’ve always loved public speeches. It’s just where I feel like I’m supposed to be.”
Return to relationships
Behind the scenes of the BFA-St. Albans One Act rehearsal of “She Kills Monsters” earlier this month, members of the cast waited quietly during tech tests. Unmasked, they resembled any other high school theater troupe during tech week: they laid on the floors with their friends, some rested their heads on a classmate's shoulder. Sometimes two would hug.
It’s a scene that had been prohibited for the past two years. Sweet relief and gratitude were painted on each of their faces, even behind some N95s.
“Personally, COVID — not having theater made a really big impact on my life,” Chiappinelli said. “Community-wise, it’s really fun to see this stuff live. Even if you’re not that into theater yourself, watching theater is really fun. Getting to watch a live performance that isn’t on screen is very exciting for the community.”
While grateful and ecstatic to be back behind the curtain, Gagner was quick to acknowledge the social and mental bruises left by COVID-19. The students agreed they felt somewhat cheated out of precious years in high school, and while they could not turn back time, they mourn the time lost with their peers.
“I think school will have been changed in some ways due to COVID that are positive,” Gagner said. “I also think that our high school experience was really hit hard by COVID – we got a very different experience than a lot of other high schoolers have.”
“People definitely grew apart a little,” Chiappinelli said. “I think I maybe saw you like, once over a year.”
“We definitely weren’t as close as we are now,” Gagner added.
No matter the struggle though, each of the students agreed they are elated to once again be back in school. Whether it is Loiselle’s softball or lacrosse field or Duncan, Gagner and Chiappinelli’s stage, school is a precious and important part of their lives.
They know their stories are stories of resilience, they said, but that strength doesn’t necessarily make recovery any easier. Each of the students said they could feel the missing pieces of their experience, and were trying to grow beyond them.
Educators and students told the Messenger that despite the challenges presented to them, they each were confident in their abilities to prioritize education, to persevere, and to grow as people and as an educational community.
“Without day-to-day overlap, a lot of relationships that I’ve had for years weren’t a priority anymore,” Chiappinelli said. “There’s a lot of rebuilding going on right now. It will take time.”
