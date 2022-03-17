FRANKLIN COUNTY — Two single-vehicle accidents in separate towns in Franklin County ended up taking out utility poles on Wednesday, March 16.
The first, occurring at roughly 1:30 p.m., took place on Maquam Shore Road in Swanton, where a Peterbilt semi-truck, traveling southbound, careened off the side of the road and took out a utility pole.
The minor accident caused a power outage to several residents in the area as well as interruptions in both cable and phone services.
The trailer sustained significant damage to the side and axle, and Swanton Electric replaced the pole to restore electric service to those affected.
Four hours later at 5:30 p.m., a similar accident occurred on State Route 118 near the intersection of Hopkins Bridge Road in Enosburgh, where a Nissan Sentra crashed through a utility pole after driving off the road.
The damage totaled the car, and Vermont Electric Co-op responded to replace the pool.
In both cases, no injuries were reported by Vermont State Police, and no alcohol or drugs were involved.
