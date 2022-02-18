SWANTON — Two Swanton men have been charged with the illegal possession of firearms in district court.
The federal grand jury in Burlington returned indictments charging Jesse Sweet, 26, and Eric Raymond, 31, both of Swanton, on Friday, Feb. 18.
Sweet allegedly possessed a Rutger .308 rifle after having been convicted of domestic violence and being an unlawful user of controlled substances. According to court records, he traded a snowmobile for the weapon.
Similarly, Raymond had been convicted of a crime punishable by a prison term of more than one year when he was allegedly found to be in possession of an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 rifle. Police found the firearm below an abandoned vehicle after they tracked Raymond’s alleged footprints to the area on Feb. 2 in Swanton.
Both cases are being prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program. The evidence-based program’s goal is to reduce violent crime by utilizing local law enforcement partners and locally-based prevention and reentry programs.
Sweet and Raymond were both arrested on Friday, Feb. 11. They are being detained pending trial and are scheduled to be arraigned on the grand jury’s indictments on Friday, Feb. 25.
Sweet is being represented by Steven Barth of the Federal Public Defender’s office, and Raymond is being represented by Robert Behrens.
Assistant United States attorney Michael Drescher is the prosecutor.
The investigation is being led by the Vermont State Police, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, together with the Swanton Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.