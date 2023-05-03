SWANTON — Two St. Albans women were arrested on drug dealing charges this past week in Swanton following months-long investigations into Franklin County’s local drug trade.
Both suspects were on pre-trial release for previous drug dealing charges during their times of arrest.
Ashley Lamos-Terry, 37, was initially arrested in March of 2022 on seven drug dealing charges related to crack cocaine and heroin. Following her release, the North West Vermont Drug Task Force continued to investigate Lamos-Terry, which led to another arrest this past March.
She was picked up a third time by police this past Tuesday at Cody’s Cafe in Swanton for another alleged cocaine sale and for violating her conditions of release.
Lamos-Terry is scheduled to appear before the court Wednesday, according to Vermont State Police.
The second person arrested this week by the Drug Task Force was Kim Bouchard, 36, of St. Albans. Like Lamos-Terry, Bouchard was on release after she had been arrested on previous drug dealing charges, and subsequent investigations revealed that Bouchard was still allegedly involved in the sale of both cocaine and fentanyl.
When Bouchard was arrested at Merchants Row in Swanton on Tuesday, the drug task force added five more drug dealing charges, as well as three counts of violating conditions of release.
Following the arrest, Bouchard was lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center on a $5,000 bail.
