JOHNSON, Vt. — Three candidates are running to represent local communities on the Vermont Electric Cooperative board.
Jeff Forward of Richmond, Ken Hoeppner of Jeffersonville, and Bill Karstens of Alburgh are all seeking the West Zone seat on the board. The West Zone includes the local towns of Alburgh, Bakersfield, Berkshire, Enosburg, Fairfax, Fairfield, Fletcher, Franklin, Georgia, Highgate, Montgomery, Richford, Sheldon, St. Albans Town, and Swanton
VEC members can vote for candidates online and by mail starting May 1 through May 20. Because VEC is holding a modified, “remote” Annual Meeting this year, there will be no in-person voting.
Rich Goggin, of South Hero, is running unopposed to represent District 7, which covers all of Grand Isle County.
District 7: Rich Goggin of South Hero is running unopposed. (District 7 towns are Alburgh, Grand Isle, Isle LaMotte, North Hero, South Hero.)
George Lague of Derby and Norman Raymond of Newport are competing for the East Zone seat.
“Democratic member control is a key co-op principle,” noted VEC Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Towne. “And VEC’s annual director election is an important opportunity for members to have a say in the co-op’s direction."
Because VEC is a cooperative, VEC members elect local representatives — other VEC members — to serve on the twelve-member board. Directors participate in setting policy and are expected to represent the interests of the VEC membership.
VEC members will receive in the mail a packet with instructions for voting by mail or on-line.
Statements from the candidates and more information about the modified 2020 Annual Meeting is available here: https://www.vermontelectric.coop/about-us/annual-meeting