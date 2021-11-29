ALBURGH — A week-long feud over hunting access rights caused two deaths on Saturday night in Alburgh, according to police.
“It just seemed like it reached a boiling point last night,” Capt. Scott Dunlap said at a Sunday press conference.
Dispatchers received multiple reports of gunshots off of Cameron Drive in Alburgh at around 10 p.m. Saturday night. Upon arrival, law enforcement found the bodies of two men.
They have been identified as David Mohamed, 51, and Larry P. Cameron, 41. Both are residents of Alburgh.
A third man found on scene, Devin Cameron, 27, sustained serious injuries during the incident. He was rushed to University of Vermont Medical Center Saturday night and is now in stable but critical condition.
Police received reports of a shooting just before 10 p.m. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents responded by 10:17 p.m., and emergency rescue arrived shortly afterward at 10:21 p.m.
Law enforcement confirmed that there were two additional witnesses who saw the incident, which took place outside of the home of one of the people involved.
Joseph Deyo, a volunteer fireman in Alburgh, said he found the two men after being one of the first responders to arrive on the scene. Initially, Deyo said he didn’t think anything was out of the ordinary because the men would often go out and shoot guns at night, according to reporting by WCAX3.
VSP plans to release further details on the incident as the investigation continues. Another update is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29, upon completion of the autopsies.
Law enforcement officers combed the Cameron Drive home for much of Sunday.
No arrests have been made in relation to the shooting as all parties involved have been accounted for, according to police reports.
Responding agencies include the Vermont State Police, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department, Alburgh Volunteer Fire Department, Colchester Rescue and Missisquoi Valley Rescue, along with Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito.
