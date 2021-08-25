ST. ALBANS - Two newly arriving inmates at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the Vermont Department of Corrections.
These are the first positive cases at NWSCF since March 3, 2021, according to a news release from the DOC. The facility was placed on full lockdown upon receipt of the positive results and will remain in this status until staff tests are returned.
Both individuals have been in intake quarantine since their arrival, and contact tracing showed that neither individual came in contact with the incarcerated population, but two staff members were, the release stated.
The two staff members do not need to quarantine because of their vaccination status and use of protective equipment, the release said, but both are monitoring their symptoms, DOC principal assistant Rachel Feldman told the Messenger.
Both incarcerated individuals who tested positive at the facility are unvaccinated and will remain in intake quarantine, Feldman said. They will be tested on Day 7 of quarantine and then again on Day 13, she added.
The Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury also had a positive test in an intake test, its first since May 29. That facility is still conducting contact tracing measures as the result was received late Tuesday afternoon, according to the release.
The vaccination rate across the incarcerated population at all seven Vermont correctional facilities is 80%, Feldman said. At NWSCF, it is 81.5%.
