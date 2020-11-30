ST. ALBANS TOWN – Inmates at the Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) are facing charges after two unrelated incidents in the St. Albans prison last month.
According to the Vermont State Police (VSP), Dujuan Williams, 26, an inmate in the prison whose state of residence was listed as “transient” by state police, was charged with simple assault after allegedly biting a correctional officer at NWSCF.
The bite resulted in what VSP described as a “minor injury” for the affected corrections officer in a Monday news release and said NWSCF had provided “multiple reports of the incident.”
Another inmate in the St. Albans prison, Lance Crapo, 38, of Burlington, was charged with possession and with “transportation of [a] regulated drug into places of detention” after police reportedly found Crapo with cocaine he allegedly brought with him into prison.
According to police, Williams and Crapo were both cited to appear in criminal court in January.
