Benoit Archambault and Aiden Costello have made the Dean’s List at Bryant University for the Spring 2021 semester.
Benoit Archambault is from Fairfield and is in the class of 2024 while Aiden Costello is from Jericho and is in the class of 2023.
To make the Dean’s List at Bryant University, traditional full time students must have a semester GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.