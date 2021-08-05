MONTPELIER — Two Franklin County residents were recently appointed to state-run boards and commissions by Gov. Phil Scott.
The boards and commissions are an opportunity for vermonters to help their state and communities and promote trust in state government.
Charles Moore of St. Albans was appointed to the Rail Advisory Council. The council advises the Vermont Agency of Transportation on statewide rail issues.
Christine Martin of Sheldon was appointed to the Vermont Standards Board for Professional Educators. The board establishes standards for teaching licenses and oversees how they are implemented.
