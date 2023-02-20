FRANKLIN COUNTY — Two people died in two separate motor vehicle crashes in Franklin County over the last week.
The first was discovered early Thursday morning when a Fairfax woman responded to a missing persons alert after finding a 2022 silver Dodge Charger in a stream beyond the western end of McNall Road.
Upon investigation, Vermont State Police found the vehicle and the body of Brian Lamb, 38, of Milton. Lamb had been reported missing on Sunday, Feb. 12, to the Milton Police Department.
According to police, it appears that Lamb had been driving slowly when his vehicle went over the embankment and overturned into a nearby stream. Lamb likely survived the crash, but he fell into the water, where he died.
VSP reports that his death does not appear to be suspicious.
Lamb’s body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Investigating agencies include the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The Milton Police Department acted as the primary agency in the missing person’s case.
Other organizations involved include the Essex Police Department, the Fairfax Fire Department, an assistant state medical examiner, Cota’s Towing Service and Minor Funeral Home.
The second motor vehicle death in Franklin County took place this past Saturday, during the early morning hours. Police estimate that the crash occurred at around 3 or 4 a.m., but the crashed vehicle wasn’t discovered until hours later when officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to state Route 36 near the intersection of Whiteland Drive in Fairfield.
Upon arrival, they found a crashed Ford F-150 leaning against a tree and the body of Dylan Leavitt, 23, of Enosburg. VSP is reporting that Leavitt was driving east when his vehicle crossed the centerline and violently left the roadway, turning sideways when it struck a tree on the front driver side door.
The driver was found partially ejected from the vehicle.
Early investigations show that speed, alcohol and road conditions are likely contributing factors in the crash.
