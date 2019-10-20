NORTH HERO – A house fire claimed the lives of two boys in North Hero on Saturday.
Authorities are withholding the names of the children until an autopsy has confirmed their identities.
The fire occurred at a single family residence on Bridge Road. Vermont State Police report the two parents, Desiree and Mason Maltais, were able to escape the blaze, but were unable to get to their sons.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 1:08 a.m. and found the house fully involved, police report.
Multiple emergency agencies responded to the fire and its aftermath, including fire departments from Alburgh, Grand Isle, Isle La Motte, North Hero, South Hero and Swanton in Vermont and Rouses Point in New York; Grand Isle Rescue; the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department; the American Red Cross; the Vermont Urban Search and Rescue Team; the Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit; and the Vermont State Police, including the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division.
Grief counselors were at the North Hero Elementary School on Sunday to help parents inform their children about what happened.