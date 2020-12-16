ST. ALBANS — Two individuals who allegedly used a BB gun to vandalize Peak Performance on Lake Street were issued citations by the St. Albans Police Department.
Just after 3:30 a.m. Dec. 6, officers from the St. Albans Police Department were on patrol on Lake Street when they observed a business with extensive window damage. The estimated cost of damages to the building is $6,000.
Later, officers obtained surveillance footage and observed a newer-model white Ford Fusion passing the business as the windows were being damaged.
St. Albans Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford Fusion matching the description of the one involved in the vandalism, Dec. 13. During the stop, officers identified the two occupants of the vehicle as Jayden Tilton, 19, of Hardwick and Joshua Haselman, 21, of St. Albans.
Based on evidence, surveillance and statements, both Haselman and Tilton were issued citations to appear at Franklin County Superior Court (Criminal Division) at 1 p.m. on Dec. 16 for Unlawful Mischief.
Individuals with information about this matter or any other criminal matter may contact the St. Albans Police Department at: (802) 524-2166.
