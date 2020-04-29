HIGHGATE — Vermont State Police report a driver intending to turn around crossed in front of another vehicle on Route 207 on Tuesday afternoon, causing the two to crash.
According to VSP, Robert Bellevue, 26, of St. Albans, started to turn onto Excavation Drive from 207 with the intent of turning around, placing his car in front of one driven by Dawn Furlow, 49, of St. Albans.
Both operators and one passenger were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation, VSP stated.