GEORGIA — A two-vehicle crash along Interstate-89 this past Monday resulted in the death of Lindsay Benoit, 66, of Highgate.
The driver of the second vehicle, Michael Spear, 52, of Georgia, has been arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.
On Monday, May 23, Spear had been traveling north in the passing lane on I-89 in southern Georgia at around 6 p.m. when a 2015 Ford Mustang, operated by Benoit, came up behind him.
Vermont State Police report that Benoit’s mustang then drifted over the interior rumble strip and side-swiped Spear’s vehicle, a 2005 Pontiac Vibe. Both cars then drifted into the median at high speeds.
Benoit’s vehicle hit a tree and overturned to lay on its roof facing south. Spear’s car came to rest facing north.
Troopers suspect Spear may have been under the influence during the crash, and he was arrested and charged. No injuries were reported for Spear.
Members of the Vermont State Police were assisted by the Vermont DMV, the Georgia Fire Department and AmCare Rescue. The investigation into the incident, however, is ongoing, and anyone that may have seen the crash is being asked to contact the St. Albans State Police Barracks.
