Weather Alert

...Scattered Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Expected This Afternoon and Early This Evening Across Portions of the North Country... A very unstable air mass will lead to strong to severe thunderstorm development across portions of northern New York and Vermont this afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected to develop around noon and continue through sunset before reducing in intensity and ending around midnight. The greatest threat for severe storms will be across Essex County of New York and south of US Route 2 in Vermont where the primary threat will be damaging winds and dangerous cloud to ground lightning. Large hail is also possible, in addition to brief torrential rainfall. If you have outdoor plans this afternoon into early this evening, keep a close eye on forecasts and warnings. Have a plan to move to a sturdy shelter if threatening weather approaches your location. Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors! Be sure to listen for additional updates, including any watches or warnings, from your National Weather Service, media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio.