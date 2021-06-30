...Scattered Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Expected This
Afternoon and Early This Evening Across Portions of the North
Country...
A very unstable air mass will lead to strong to severe thunderstorm
development across portions of northern New York and Vermont this
afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected to develop around noon and
continue through sunset before reducing in intensity and ending
around midnight. The greatest threat for severe storms will be
across Essex County of New York and south of US Route 2 in Vermont
where the primary threat will be damaging winds and dangerous
cloud to ground lightning. Large hail is also possible, in
addition to brief torrential rainfall.
If you have outdoor plans this afternoon into early this evening,
keep a close eye on forecasts and warnings. Have a plan to move
to a sturdy shelter if threatening weather approaches your
location.
Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors! Be sure to listen for
additional updates, including any watches or warnings, from your
National Weather Service, media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio.
