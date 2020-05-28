Don Turner will not be running for lieutenant governor.
Turner, a former Republican member of the Vermont House and current Milton Town Manager, lost a race for the lieutenant governorship to Progressive Democrat David Zuckerman in 2018.
"It's just not the right time," Turner said, citing his work in Milton.
"I think I can make a difference, but I'm making a difference every day right here," he said. "For now, I'm very happy working here."
Turner also mentioned the challenges of running in a Presidential election year as a Republican in a heavily Democratic state, particularly when he doesn't always agree with the President.
So far, Republicans Meg Hansen, Scott Milne and Dana Colson, Jr. are running to fill a seat being vacated by Zuckerman, who is running for governor.
On the Democratic side, Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, Debbie Ingram and Molly Gray will be competing in the August primary.
Thus far, only Chris Ericson has entered the race for the Progressives.