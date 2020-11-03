ST. ALBANS — As of Tuesday morning, voting trends were showing high, potentially record, turnout.
In Franklin County and Alburgh, 22,708 people voted in 2016. This year, 17,072 — 75 percent of the 2016 turnout — had voted before polls opened on Tuesday.
By lunchtime on Tuesday, turnout in Highgate had already topped 2016's numbers, according to town clerk Wendi Dusablon. In 2016, 1,406 votes were cast in Highgate. When the Messenger spoke with Dusablon, 1,423 votes had been cast with nearly seven hours to go.
Fifty-two percent of Highgate's voters had cast their ballots before polls opened, with 52 percent returning the ballots mailed to them a month ago.
Fifty-two percent of St. Albans Town voters also returned their ballots prior to Tuesday.
But voters were still showing up to the polls. “It’s been steady,” St. Albans’s town clerk Anna Bourdon said Tuesday morning. “It’s been steady all morning.”
“It’s been tough,” Bourdon said when asked about this year’s election. “It’s kind of sad. I like having people come in and vote.”
“It’s like a little party,” Bourdon said. “I miss that, but maybe next year.”
There was also a steady stream of voters in St. Albans City. Only 35 percent of those mailed ballots in the city had returned them by Tuesday.
St. Albans City Clerk Curry Galloway reported that 2,363 city residents had voted as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, with 1,800 of those votes returned early. That was closing in on the 2016 turnout of 2,541.
“There's a lot of new voters, which is exciting,” Galloway said.
About a dozen of those new voters had registered Tuesday in the city. In 2018, 80 people registered on election day.
Election workers are verifying that those new voters have not cast a ballot anywhere else in the state before giving them a ballot.
Swanton had one of the highest turnout rates in the state prior to Tuesday, with 55 percent of those mailed ballots having returned them. That didn't stop lines from forming outside the polling place. The town was keeping a strict limit on people entering the polling place, with voters waiting about 20 minutes on Tuesday morning.
Galloway said clerks around the state were feeling prepared for today. “Everyone is like “we're ready, let's do this,” she said.
In Highgate, an early rush caused a short line form outside, most voters throughout the morning were reportedly able to easily file in and out of Highgate’s polling place to cast their ballots.
“Given the amount of absentee voters, it’s not any more than a town meeting or a primary,” Highgate’s town treasurer Shelley Laroche said.
“We haven’t had a problem,” Dusablon agreed.
Galloway said the process of mailing everyone ballots had worked well. “I love it. It works,” she said.
The city held five work sessions with justices of the peace to process the ballots returned before election day, each lasting about four hours. Galloway said there were representatives from at least two parties at each processing session.
The voters coming in to vote in person were in a good mood. “Everyone has been really happy,” Galloway said.
