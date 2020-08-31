Missisquoi Valley School District Board Meeting, 6:30pm
Join the meeting with the following link/phone number:
https://meet.google.com/jvd-mycz-gnc
(US) +1 860-540-6677 PIN: 947 579 847#
Agenda items of interest:
- Social Emotional Learning Competencies (Information)
- Wall of Honor update from Jay Hartman (information)
- Task force updates (Information)
- Side letter for VTVLC teachers (Action)
- Superintendent Newsletter
Georgia School Board, 6 p.m.
Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97610821639 or dial-in # : 1-646 558 8656
Meeting ID : 976 1082 1639
Agenda items of interest:
- Hybrid Instructional Model (Action)
- Supreme Court Decision Regarding State Funding for Religious Schools (Discussion)
- 5/6 Soccer (Discussion)
- November Election (Discussion)
Town of Swanton Selectboard, 7 p.m.
Swanton Village Complex
120 First Street, Swanton, VT 05488
Agenda items of interest:
- Swanton Police Chief Report
- Announce new health and animal control officers
- Discuss Maquam Bay water quality issues with Karen Bates, VTANR
- Appoint replacement for DRB vacancy
- Review and sign letter to Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn
- Discuss Solar Light Proposal for Caboose
- Set 2020 tax rate
- Quarry blasting Complaints
- Walk Audit/Inventory Update
- Buy local program application