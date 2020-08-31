James Guilmette, 2017

Selectperson James Guilmette attends a 2017 meeting of the Swanton selectboard.

 FILE PHOTO

Missisquoi Valley School District Board Meeting, 6:30pm

Join the meeting with the following link/phone number:

https://meet.google.com/jvd-mycz-gnc

(US) +1 860-540-6677 PIN: 947 579 847#

Agenda items of interest:

  • Social Emotional Learning Competencies (Information)
  • Wall of Honor update from Jay Hartman (information)
  • Task force updates (Information)
  • Side letter for VTVLC teachers (Action)
  • Superintendent Newsletter

Georgia School Board, 6 p.m.

Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97610821639 or dial-in # : 1-646 558 8656

Meeting ID : 976 1082 1639

Agenda items of interest:

  • Hybrid Instructional Model (Action)
  • Supreme Court Decision Regarding State Funding for Religious Schools (Discussion)
  • 5/6 Soccer (Discussion)
  • November Election (Discussion)

Town of Swanton Selectboard, 7 p.m.

Swanton Village Complex

120 First Street, Swanton, VT 05488

Agenda items of interest:

  • Swanton Police Chief Report
  • Announce new health and animal control officers
  • Discuss Maquam Bay water quality issues with Karen Bates, VTANR
  • Appoint replacement for DRB vacancy
  • Review and sign letter to Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn
  • Discuss Solar Light Proposal for Caboose
  • Set 2020 tax rate
  • Quarry blasting Complaints
  • Walk Audit/Inventory Update
  • Buy local program application

