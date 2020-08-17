Heather Buczkowski

Heather Buczkowski at a selectboard meeting in April 2019 when she was appointed to the Swanton Planning Commission.

 Messenger File Photo

Missisquoi Valley School District Board, 6:30 p.m.

Virtual meeting via Google Meet. Join at  https://meet.google.com/zmt-bmdb-bmg or by phone (US) +1 315-754-3569 PIN: 474 498 354#

Agenda items of interest:

  • Formation of Facility Task Force (Discussion)
  • Side letters of Agreement ( Action). Board Goals and Superintendent Job Description (Update and Discussion)
  • Facility updates(information and discussion)
  • COVID -19 expenses (information)

Fletcher School Board, 6 p.m.

Fletcher Elementary School, Outdoor Classroom

Weather Back-Up: No longer in-person, Via Zoom

https://zoom.us/j/95739510046

Dial-In #: 646 558 8656 | Meeting ID: 957 3951 0046

Agenda items of interest:

  • $100k Special Article (Discussion)
  • 5 Year Capital Plan and Building and Grounds Committee Update (Discussion)
  • Hybrid Instructional Model (Action)

Highgate Planning Commission, 6 p.m. 

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86780443829

Join by free conference call: 425-436-6365 Access Code: 188557

Agenda items of interest:

  • USDA RBDG Economic Development Planning Funds
  • Draft scope of work
  • Communications Union District
  • Lamprey Treatment in Missisquoi

Swanton Selectboard, 7 p.m. 

In person at Swanton Village Offices, masks required.

By phone, dial 646-558-8656 or 301-715-8592 Meeting ID# 840 3979 5250

By Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84039795250

Agenda items of interest:

  • Consider interim animal control officer
  • Consider adoption of employee dress code
  • Odor issues at Maquam Share
  • Cultural competency training update
  • Public hearing on proposed zoning changes
  • Review letters of interest for animal control, health officer, and selectboard positions

