Missisquoi Valley School District Board, 6:30 p.m.
Virtual meeting via Google Meet. Join at https://meet.google.com/zmt-bmdb-bmg or by phone (US) +1 315-754-3569 PIN: 474 498 354#
Agenda items of interest:
- Formation of Facility Task Force (Discussion)
- Side letters of Agreement ( Action). Board Goals and Superintendent Job Description (Update and Discussion)
- Facility updates(information and discussion)
- COVID -19 expenses (information)
Fletcher School Board, 6 p.m.
Fletcher Elementary School, Outdoor Classroom
Weather Back-Up: No longer in-person, Via Zoom
Dial-In #: 646 558 8656 | Meeting ID: 957 3951 0046
Agenda items of interest:
- $100k Special Article (Discussion)
- 5 Year Capital Plan and Building and Grounds Committee Update (Discussion)
- Hybrid Instructional Model (Action)
Highgate Planning Commission, 6 p.m.
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86780443829
Join by free conference call: 425-436-6365 Access Code: 188557
Agenda items of interest:
- USDA RBDG Economic Development Planning Funds
- Draft scope of work
- Communications Union District
- Lamprey Treatment in Missisquoi
Swanton Selectboard, 7 p.m.
In person at Swanton Village Offices, masks required.
By phone, dial 646-558-8656 or 301-715-8592 Meeting ID# 840 3979 5250
By Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84039795250
Agenda items of interest:
- Consider interim animal control officer
- Consider adoption of employee dress code
- Odor issues at Maquam Share
- Cultural competency training update
- Public hearing on proposed zoning changes
- Review letters of interest for animal control, health officer, and selectboard positions