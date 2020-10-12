Tuesday, Oct. 13
Carousel Board of School Directors Meeting, 6 p.m.
(Carousel is a joint meeting of Fairfax, Fletcher, Georgia School Boards) School District Board Meetings will begin immediately following joint meeting. Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89409736830 — Meeting ID: 894 0973 6830 — Dial-In: 646-558-8656
Joint meeting agenda items of interest:
a. In-Person Elementary (Discussion)
b. Hybrid Instructional Model
c. Budget
Fairfax meeting agenda items of interest:
c. Genuine Foods update (Discussion)
d. Equality & Equity Statement (Discussion/Possible Action)
Fletcher meeting agenda items of interest:
Building and Grounds/Capital Improvement Plan (Discussion)
St. Albans Town Planning Commission Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Zoom Meeting ID: 890 6188 8682 Password: Please contact AJ Johnson at a.johnson@stalbanstown.com
Agenda items of interest:
- Staffing update
