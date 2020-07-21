ENOSBURG FALLS – Most calendars may place the celebration in November, but, for the people of Enosburg Falls, World Toilet Day is coming early this year.
Those were the words of village officials themselves, who celebrated the fact that “Enosburg Falls chooses not to wait for World Toilet Day” in an official statement last week announcing the village’s government would be setting up temporary port-o-lets in Lincoln Park.
“Officially, November 19 is World Toilet Day, but Tuesday evening trustees voted to approve installing a portable toilet in Lincoln Park in downtown Enosburg Falls,” a statement dated for July 17 read.
According to their notice, Enosburg Falls’ board of trustees approved installing a port-o-let downtown following prompts from the Enosburg Initiative, a group of local volunteers who argued the port-o-lets were needed due to a pandemic-related shortage of publicly available restrooms in Enosburg Falls.
“With the increase in park use associated with summer months and fewer choices for visitors to use restrooms provided by local businesses that have reduced hours or may be temporarily closed due to COVID‐19 restrictions, it was apparent to trustees that the village should step up,” their statement read.
According to minutes from the board of trustees’ July 14 meeting, the trustees’ decision was unanimous, allowing for up to two port-o-lets in the village’s downtown park depending on the apparent demand for port-o-lets in the village.
“If well received,” the village’s subsequent notice reads, “the test program could become a regular seasonal offering.”
Their statement quotes Jim Cameron, an area developer and the Enosburg Initiative’s de facto moderator, who reportedly “applauded” the step as an example of municipal pragmatism.
“Government program[s]…need to be tried, not just assumed that we can’t do that,” Cameron said, according to the village’s statement. “It’s a nice, positive thing to try.”
Lincoln Park’s port-o-lets will be regularly maintained according to public health guidelines and be stocked with hand sanitizer, according to village officials.
Village officials also used their announcement to celebrate the global holiday underlining World Toilet Day, sharing a message from the United Nations about the sanitation goals behind the international organization’s official porcelain-minded holiday.
“A toilet is not just a toilet,” the village’s announcement read, quoting a statement from the United Nations. “It’s a life-saver, dignity-protector and opportunity-maker.”
According to a United Nations statistic cited by Enosburg Falls officials, more than 4.2 billion people in the world live without proper sanitation. “Whoever you are, wherever you are, sanitation is your human right,” their statement reads, “and yet, today, 4.2 billion people live without safely managed sanitation.”
Lacking proper access to sanitation systems like toilets could help lead to the spread of diseases like cholera and dysentery, according to the United Nation, making the promotion of public sanitation systems an issue of public health for the international organization.
Within Enosburg Falls, however, officials were happy to report they had sanitation on the mind and were hoping to live up to the promises of the United Nations’ annual November holiday.
“It is clear that in Enosburg Falls,” the village’s statement read, “opportunities are being made and dignity protected.”
A copy of the village’s full statement can be found online at https://villageofenosburgfalls.org/.