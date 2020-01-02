WASHINGTON, D.C. – Earlier this week, President Donald Trump signed bipartisan legislation championed by Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt., looking to curtail predatory robocalls, according to a statement from Welch’s office.
Named the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act – or the TRACED Act – the legislation grants the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) wider authority with issuing fines to robocallers and requires the FCC to work to stop one-ring scams.
The TRACED Act also requires phone providers to offer a robocall-blocking service and call-authentication services to consumers without any additional charges and allows individual consumers to legally revoke whatever prior consent they offered to receive robocalls.
Earlier in 2019, Welch held a press conference in South Burlington championing what would eventually become the TRACED Act, saying, “Vermonters are fed up with intrusive robocalls that are annoying at best and predatory at worst.”
In a statement issued Thursday, Welch repeated those sentiments, noting robocalls can particularly victimize seniors and calling the legislation “a bipartisan win for Vermonters that gives the FCC the tools it needs to be the cop on the beat and go after these bad actors.”
According to numbers shared by Welch’s office, the volume of robocalls received in Vermont and in the U.S. overall has “dramatically increased,” with the 47 billion robocalls received by Americans in 2018 representing a 64 percent increase from 2016.
Per Welch’s office, scams involving robocalls cost 22 million Americans a total of $9.5 billion in 2016.
Welch is a senior member of the House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee, where the bill was initially introduced.
Both Sen. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I – Vt., voted in favor of the TRACED Act in the U.S. Senate, where a final draft passed with unanimous support last month.