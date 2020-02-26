ST. ALBANS/SWANTON – An unnamed environmental hazard and a smoking tractor-trailer closed two Interstate 89 exits in Franklin County this week, according to police.
According to the Vermont State Police (VSP), an unnamed environmental hazard led police to close the southbound exit ramp at Exit 20 and Highgate Road between the exit and Route 7 Monday night.
Those road closures remained in effect until Tuesday morning.
In a subsequent statement, VSP also said an incident involving a smoking tractor-trailer led police to close the southbound off ramp on Exit 21 in Swanton Tuesday morning as the Swanton Village Police Dept. and the Swanton Village Fire Dept. worked to reopen the road.
Police announced the ramp had reopened an hour later.