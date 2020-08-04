BURLINGTON — Tropical Storm Isaias has changed course and is now expected to bring high winds and heavy rains to Vermont this evening and into Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, the storm is expected to reach the Albany, N.Y. area and move from there into the Champlain Valley and then into Montreal during the early morning hours on Wednesday.
A flash flood watch has been issued for the entire state of Vermont beginning at 2 p.m. today and continuing until 11 a.m. Wednesday. Widespread flooding is not expected because the storm is moving quickly and most river levels are low. However basins more susceptible to flash flooding may see some floods, including Mad River, Otter Creek and portions of the Mississquoi and Winooski rivers, NWS announced.
Most parts of Vermont are expected to see 2 to 4 inches of rain.
A wind advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight to 3 a.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph "may develop in the Champlain Valley as Isaias passes this evening," according to NWS.
Roughly and choppy water is likely in Lake Champlain on open waters and in bays and inlets with northerly exposures.
Green Mountain Power has issued a statement saying customers across the state should be alert and prepared for outages.