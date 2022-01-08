FAIRFIELD — Vermont State troopers are looking for info on a series of incidents involving two teenagers reportedly throwing items out of their vehicle at other drivers.
Troopers received multiple reports on Thursday, Jan. 6, of a vehicle driving the roads surrounding Fairfield and causing damage to other vehicles.
Police have identified at least one 17-year-old male suspected of being involved with the incidents. Troopers working with the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office also suspect the involvement of a 14-year-old male.
The two are currently suspected of six counts of unlawful mischief, which took place in the afternoon and evening hours around Fairfield.
Roads where incidents took place include Route 36 and North Road.
Troopers are asking anyone with more information on such incidents, or those who believe they may have been a victim, to email Ashley.farmer@vermont.gov with a statement.
