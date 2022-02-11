ENOSBURG FALLS — Vermont State Police are seeking information on the driver of a car that hit a pedestrian in Enosburg.
Troopers first responded to reports of a “car vs. pedestrian” crash at around 7 a.m. on Feb. 3, which occurred on Depot Street. By the time they reached the area, however, the vehicle responsible had already left the scene of the accident.
State Police have since identified Frank Taylor, 72, as the operator in the crash, and law enforcement released a statement this past Tuesday asking the public to help the state police make contact with Taylor.
The victim was identified as 19-year-old Hunter Boivon.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on Taylor or his whereabouts are being asked to contact Trooper Christopher Finley with the Vermont State Police at 802-524-5993.
