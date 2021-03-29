MONTGOMERY — Mud season is here and it’s wreaking havoc on roads and trails. Officials are preaching caution if you’re out and about this week.
In Montgomery, the worst hit areas are Black Falls and Regan Road. Selectboard Chair Charlie Hancock says that crews have been out for the last two days working on roads.
“The snow this morning certainly didn’t help, but we’re doing our best to get the right equipment and materials in place as quickly as possible,” said Hancock on Monday.
If you’re out driving, Hancock says that Black Falls and Regan Road are not passable and Enosburg Mountain Road is also not passable to vehicles.
“Our understanding is that Amidon can be accessed from each end, but is not passable all the way through. Every other road in town is also experiencing trouble, we’re aware that both West Hill and Hill West are coming apart, and are accessing our options there,” he said.
Hancock says that there’s been no change on Longley Bridge Road in the last 24 hours, so while it’s down to one lane, the road is still open.
In Richford, Road Commissioner Scott Coons said that Wightman Hill Road is unpassable.
“We have one road with a section closed. Everything else is passable. There’s a section in the middle that’s closed. They access it from either way you can’t get through one section,” says Coons.
He says that tri-axle sap trucks are the main culprit to poor road conditions.
“It doesn’t help, the roads are pretty vulnerable this time of year and they start hauling sap, the roads weren’t built for that heavy load, but we’re getting them so that you can get through a little better than you could a day or two ago,” he said.
