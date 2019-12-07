ST. ALBANS CITY – Months away from Prohibition’s centennial, a “speakeasy” has come to St. Albans.
Keeping in tradition with its host building’s history, the Clothier, Twiggs American Gastropub’s brand new cocktail lounge, can be found behind the unsuspecting walls of an out-of-place changing room.
Once inside, with the pull of a lever, a wall gives way and one walks back in time into a reimagining of a 1920s speakeasy, with dim lights hung over the bars and a player piano quietly doling out tunes in the corner.
Tom Murphy, the owner of Twiggs, said the idea for a speakeasy in St. Albans came by way of New York, where the restaurant Please Don’t Tell hides its entrance behind a phone booth rather than a deceptive clothing outlet.
“That’s always been stuck in my mind,” Murphy said as he invited the Messenger through the Clothier’s hidden entrance.
Naturally, according to Murphy, the gastropub’s take on a hidden restaurant had to be a clothing store, a throwback to more than a century ago when Twiggs was St. Albans’s leading gentleman’s clothing store.
Much of the lounge, built after the former occupants Red House Sweets and the Catalyst Coffee Bar vacated the space for a new spot around the corner, is decorated with Franklin County originals.
A table in the corner once belonged in the Foundry, Murphy began listing. The wooden pergola – carried over from when the Catalyst called the spot home – could be traced back to Berkshire.
Even the bar, upcycled from a retired bowling lane in Swanton, had local roots.
Above the bar hung the Clothier’s sharp logo, blending both a wine glass and a sewing needle into something in the spirit of the fine clothing store that once called 24 Main Street home.
“A lot of people came together to make this happen,” Murphy said. “When the coffeehouse left, we played with ideas... and brought everybody together. I don’t know if I can list everyone who came together.”
The bar comes with its own unique cocktail menu, with mainstay cocktails like the Manhattan and others, like the New England Negroni, built from spirits made closer to home.
Joining the menu are craft brews from across New England, a selection of wines and a soon-to-be menu of appetizers and food made to share.
Murphy, who spends much of his time on the road as a motivational speaker through the Sweethearts and Heroes organization, made sure to point out a sign near the entrance on the way in.
It read, somewhat tongue-in-cheek, “Cell phone prohibition.”
“Pretend it’s 1920,” the sign continues. “Put your phone away. And talk to each other.”
While Murphy said he did not plan on enforcing a strict cell phone policy, he hoped people took their cues from the sign and would instead focus on their fellow bar goers when they spent time in the Clothier.
“We need more personal connection,” Murphy said, thinking back to some of the speaking he does with Sweethearts and Heroes. “Maybe we need to start by putting our phones away.”
Murphy, a Franklin County resident by-way-of Philadelphia, took over the restaurant at 24 North Main Street about a decade ago, back when it was the Mediterranean Chow! Bella.
Fresh off of decades of work with the St. Albans-based railroad, Murphy eventually turned Chow! Bella into an American pub-style restaurant and traded names for something more rooted in St. Albans.
Since then, Murphy said the restaurant has thrived in its Main Street home.
“The community has always seemed to make this restaurant work,” Murphy said.
He said he hoped the novelty of the Clothier could be a way he could give back, providing both a comfortable place for members of the St. Albans community and a draw to bring others into town.
The Clothier is open nights at Twiggs American Gastropub in downtown St. Albans.