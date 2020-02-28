FLETCHER – The school board for the Fletcher Elementary School is asking voters to approve a $3.6 million budget for the 2020-2021 school year on Town Meeting Day, with the board attributing spending increases to higher insurance rates and transportation challenges.
Those attributions come courtesy of a prefacing letter in the school’s annual report signed by the school board’s chair, Tara Sweet, who wrote the proposed budget was a “fiscally responsible budget.” “We’ve done our best to keep our costs at a minimum,” she wrote.
With costs narrowly rising from the current year’s $3.5 million budge while enrollments continue to decline in the Fletcher school, equalized per pupil spending lands at $17,310, resulting in an education tax rate of $1.8459 once the Town of Fletcher’s declining common level of appraisal was applied.
The common level of appraisal – or CLA – is a metric gauging the difference between the appraised values of homes and their actual market value. The CLA is used by the state as one of several variables informing education tax rates within a respective town – as the CLA decreases with rising market values, tax rates increase.
Under the school budget approved by voters last year, Fletcher’s education tax rate was $1.7634.
As relatively smaller classes graduate from Fletcher Elementary School and a relatively larger class of tuitioned high schoolers graduates, the costs of tuitioning Fletcher’s middle and high schoolers – one of the largest items in Fletcher’s annual school budgets – decreased under the school’s proposed budget by nearly $60,000.
“These are small shifts, which will change again in the coming years as people move in and out of town and our class sizes shift,” Sweet wrote of the change.
A smaller number of tuitioned students placed Fletcher’s proposed secondary education expenses at $1.7 million under the school board’s proposed 2020-2021 budget, whereas the school’s current budget sees tuitioning approach $1.8 million.
The budget was challenged, however, by more expensive transportation costs, according to school board’s preceding letter. Despite transportation costs continuing to rise amid a nationwide shortage of drivers, Sweet wrote, “our hands were tied, because the board believes transportation is a necessary service for our Fletcher families.”
Transportation services, contracted through the larger Franklin West Supervisory Union (FWSU), grew from $79,143 during the current 2019-2020 school year to $133,983.
Like school districts across Vermont, Fletcher’s budget was also impacted by higher health care costs, now negotiated at a statewide level with the passage of Vermont’s Act 11 in 2018.
Under the insurance rates proposed by the Vermont Education Health Initiative, the nonprofit providing health insurance for Vermont’s public educators, insurance rates are set to rise statewide by 12.9 percent.
According to the school board’s letter, Fletcher was affected less than other schools by the proposed rate hikes for health care insurance.
With an enrollment dip in Fletcher, which has previously seen rising numbers of students, FWSU’s assessment for the Fletcher school district likewise fell, further mitigating some of the rising costs for transportation, health care insurance and typical annual salary increases.
According to the town school district’s report, total enrollment in Fletcher’s school district, after counting those students tuitioned to nearby middle and high schools, was projected to fall from 209 to 197 students in the upcoming school year.
The school district has also asked for voter approval to allocate an additional $100,000 for upcoming scheduled capital improvements.
Should voters approve the $100,000 expense, the town school district’s per pupil spending rate would grow to $17,803 per equalized pupil.
Town Meeting Day is March 3.
Fletcher’s town meeting, where the school’s budget will be voted on, begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Fletcher Elementary School.