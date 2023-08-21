Happy Monday! Here is what you need to know about the road conditions in Franklin County this week
Information for this report has been compiled by the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTRANS) and a Fidium Fiber press release. Keep in mind that these anticipated traffic conditions could change without notice.
Fairfax/Fletcher Area:
Fidium Fiber will install fiber optic cables in this area of Franklin County over the coming weeks so that households and businesses may have the choice of using this service.
The multi-gigabyte internet company will also distribute mailers and doorhangers and send out representatives to inform neighborhoods about what to expect during the construction process.
There is a map showing the general area affected here. Those with specific construction concerns should call 1-877-769-4771.
Alburgh
A bridge deck replacement project on Mother's Bridge between North Hero and Alburgh has resulted in a lane closure that is regulated by temproary signals. Expect delays, periods of stopped traffic and a width restriction of 12 feet.
