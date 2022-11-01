FRANKLIN COUNTY — Since 2020, 13 people have died traveling on Route 105 in Franklin County.
And with speed enforcement having little effect on eliminating fatal crashes, Vermont State Police aren’t exactly sure what to do about it.
“It’s tough for us,” Lt. Jerry Partin, the St. Albans barracks commander, said.”It’s nothing we take lightly. It’s our job to protect roadways and the public, and it’s a loss of life. In addition to that, it is a very taxing case for the state police.”
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn’t abnormal for Route 105 to have zero fatal accidents in a year, but the number of traffic deaths began to spike in 2021 and 2022. In the past ten months, five people have died as a result of fatal accidents on Route 105 and in 2021, eight people died while traveling on the state route.
The cause of the spike, however, has officials flabbergasted. There’s been no changes to the road, or changes to signage, leaving both state and local officials theorizing as to why the spike is happening now.
“It could be [drivers] are not paying attention or too much attention. I don't know what it is,” Steve Dodd, the Sheldon selectboard chair, said.
Dodd said he’s aware of the dangerous drivers on the road since he lives on the state route, and he said he’ll worry about family members coming and going from the property. The Sheldon selectboard, however, is leaving it up to VSP to figure out a way to cut down dangerous behavior.
In the past, that typically meant heavier enforcement. Partin said they’ve already increased patrols in the area, but it doesn’t seem to be making much of an effect. The latest fatality in October – when a vehicle traveling at high speeds struck a cow – happened less than a mile from a state trooper’s spot.
Partin has his own theories about the spike, but he said there’s not enough data to draw solid conclusions. After reviewing the details of the fatal accidents, he pointed out that there’s few similarities between the crashes.
They can happen at any time of the day. High speeds seem to be a consistent factor, but sometimes, the fatal accidents involve slow-moving vehicles or simple misturns.
That leaves the pandemic as the prime suspect. The general assumption, he said, has been that it could be related to more aggressive and distracted driving behaviors seen in the wake of the worldwide event, but such guesses are little more than conjecture. It also doesn’t explain why just Route 105 is seeing such a difference.
Partin said state troopers have seen more drivers staring at their phones, speeding and driving more aggressively, but that is happening on all roads.
He’s hoping by educating the public on Route 105’s problem, however, drivers will be more careful.
“How do we get back to zero? I don’t know. But it’s going to be a multifaceted solution for sure,” he said.
Enforcement, education, engineering
While enforcement is one way to slow down traffic, Partin said road safety also relies on variables outside the VSP’s control, such as driving behaviors and road design.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is planning some updates to Route 105. The section of road between St. Albans and Sheldon is expected to be milled and repaved, and new signs, guardrails, ditching and rumble strips will be added to the section of road.
The construction date, however, has yet to be determined. With the project in the design phase, it will most likely be years before the work is done, and there’s no guarantee that the updated roads will cut down on fatalities.
Instead, the state agency considers driver behavior as the most significant factor leading to crashes.
“AOT urges motorists to follow posted speed limits, give driving their full attention, wear a seat belt at all times and refrain from driving if under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” AOT spokesperson Amy Tatko stated via email.
Local Enosburg officials are hoping cameras will help, at least along their section of the state route. John Dasaro, the village manager of Enosburg Falls, said that village and town officials met jointly this week to talk about installing cameras to try to cut down on speeding vehicles that enter the village.
Either way, Partin expects it will take work from all parties involved before the spike is addressed. Enforcement only goes so far, he said.
“It takes identifying all the stakeholders to find the solution,” Partin said. “We’re looking at our ownership of the problem. We’ve increased our presence up there, but I can only control my shop.”
