Fairfield Center School, in collaboration with the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department, will conduct an evacuation drill on Friday, Oct. 15.
This will require temporary closure of Vermont Route 36 in both directions at the intersection of North and South Roads.
North and South Roads, along with Church Road at North Road, will be closed off and on from 1-2 p.m.
