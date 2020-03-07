GEORGIA – A tractor trailer driver from Northfield was charged Thursday evening with driving under the influence after police pulled his vehicle over on Interstate 89 near Georgia, Vermont State Police (VSP) said Friday.
According to a statement from VSP, police observed a tractor trailer with a placard identifying its contents as “flammable liquid” and “hazardous material” swerving between both northbound lanes on Interstate 89 near Georgia Thursday evening.
Upon stopping the vehicle, police said the driver, Francis Tash, 60, of Northfield, was screened and subsequently charged with driving under the influence of drugs.
According to VSP, Tash was processed and released to a sober party.
He was cited to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on March 23.