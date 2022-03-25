ENOSBURG FALLS — Tractor Supply is coming to Enosburg Falls next to the Hannaford Supermarket at 71 Jayview Drive. Construction will begin early this summer.
The project should, if all goes according to plan, be completed by summer’s end, according to Mark D'Addabbo, managing member of MACK V Development LLC out of Connecticut.
Enosburg zoning administrator Jesse Woods confirmed the project is, so far, right on track.
The business will bring two key elements to Enosburg: jobs and competition. Down in the town’s center, Bates Farm and Garden and Ace Hardware are within a stone’s throw of one another.
“We’re looking forward to opening as soon as we can to service the customers up here,” D’Addabbo told the Messenger. “I’m looking forward to coming up this summer.”
In northwest Vermont, Tractor Supply is already located in St. Albans, Shelburne and Morristown. The store is also located across the lake, in nearby Champlain, NY.
“I believe that it fills a need,” D’Addabbo said. “You have the store in St. Albans, and that’s probably the closest.”
D’Addabbo said he’s also cleared zoning in Enosburg for the construction of two other commercial buildings next to Tractor Supply. As of this week, his firm was looking for tenants.
Construction plans
Franklin County and Vermont in general are known for clay soils and the difficulty they can provide for farmers. But developers like D’Addabbo are also affected.
Because of all of the water in the clay, more heavy material has to be added to the soil to push the water out so the building remains stable. The process is called “surcharging.”
“[The engineers] will be out next week for another review [of the site,]” D’Addabbo said. “We’ll start moving material, digging foundations, and making sure the site is structurally ready.”
D’Addabbo said the operation plans to break ground with a party and conclude construction operations by the end of the summer. The resulting building will be 19,097 square feet, and will employ between 15 and 20 new employees.
D’Addabbo also said MACK V Development LLC is hoping to hire local contractors for the project to benefit the community and keep some money in the local economy.
New competition
Both Ace Hardware and Bates Farm and Garden supply currently occupy Enosburg and have some offerings in common. Tools, grilling equipment, outdoor supplies and plant starts as well as seedling trays and soil are stocked at both locations. Tractor Supply will be another location where those items can be purchased.
But Tractor Supply also stocks high-powered machinery and equipment and many other items that farmers often have to travel 30 minutes to find. This fall, that commute should be much shorter.
Enosburg zoning administrator Jesse Woods said that while the store might provide some initial competition, places like Bates Farm and Garden are rooted parts of the community which have established a following and a place in the fabric of Enosburg. Customers will continue to patronize them too, he said, even with the new store in town.
“I worked at Bates for 22 years before I did this job,” Woods said. “These little businesses offer a local touch that the big boxes don’t.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.