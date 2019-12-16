ST. ALBANS CITY — That farming is a struggling industry is no secret — but you’d never know it if you were downtown here Friday night.
Hundreds lined city streets to watch a half-hour’s worth of tractors and trucks crawl along, decorated in bright holiday colors.
Lines stretched out the doors of local restaurants as much as an hour before the festivities. And more paradegoers flooded those establishments after the show, taking shelter from sprinkling rain that mercifully held off until the parade’s end.
The St. Albans Cooperative Creamery organizes the parade.
The parade began at the coop on Federal Street just past 6 p.m.
The lineup progressed up Lake Street, north on Main Street, and then down Lower Newton Street and back to the coop.
This year’s parade marked the coop’s sixth annual tractor parade. Multiple parade attendees remarked in passing to the Messenger they’re impressed by how the parade’s grown.
Although the parade itself didn’t begin until 6 p.m., the coop started the festivities early, closer to 4 p.m., at the coop store, also on Federal Street, with kid-friendly activities like face painting, Dux the Balloon Man’s eagerly anticipated return and a visit with Santa Claus.
The Howrigan family served as the parade’s grand marshal.
The family was represented, fittingly, by Harold Howrigan Jr., the coop’s president, who led the parade in his own lit tractor.
Parade entrants ranged from just over the hill, in Fairfield, to far over many hills, like Alburgh.