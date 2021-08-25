ST. ALBANS TOWN — Local author Donnarae Menard published her book, “Murder in the Meadow,” in July, a “cozy-caper” style of mystery inspired by her upbringing on a Vermont dairy farm in Hinesburg.
The Messenger sat down with Menard recently to talk about the book and how she honed her craft.
When did you start writing?
“I started writing in the seventh grade, actually,” Menard said. “I was a farm kid who was forced to go to a city school. It was not easy.”
Menard and her 10 siblings grew up on a dairy farm in Hinesburg, but attended school in Winooski. She said many of the peers around her in this strange new environment tormented her for being a country girl, and she found herself drawn to writing as a way of expressing her frustration and anger when feeling alone.
“I was pretty good with putting words on paper,” Menard recalled. “Later on, I wrote a couple of shorts for newspapers. And then I started writing books … I would write on any piece of scrap paper I could find.”
What happened to your other books?
“I used to store them in a box under my bed, about a banana box full,” Menard said. “But then my husband found them … He dumped them on the burn heap.”
Menard said she never lost her love for writing, though.
In 2008, she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and given less than six months to live. Her doctor posed the question: what was in her bucket list? What did she really want to do?
“I told him about my books,” Menard said. “He told me he expected to see one ‘between covers’ (bound and finished).”
What did you write first?
After taking an experimental drug and recovering from cancer, Menard set to work writing “Strength of the Mayan Leopard,” a book inspired by her experience working as emergency placement for foster children, and one little girl that she helped named April who had passed away after being abused by her parents.
“I finally decided that I could put it on paper,” Menard said. “I tell people, ‘If you have something heavy inside you, write it down and bury it.’ So I took my own advice, but it wasn’t enough. So I wrote this book.”
How did you get your start?
After a friend and published author introduced Menard to literary seminars, Menard started taking things into her own hands.
“I started going to book signings and local readings, and crash conventions,” Menard said. “In 2009, I went to a three-day convention that’s put on by Level Best Books.”
There, Menard met best-selling author Bruce Robert Coffin, who then introduced her to murder mystery writer Harriette Sackler, both of whom were amused by Menard’s stories of pigs and life on the farm.
Sackler introduced her to Verena Rose, who then ended up publishing “Murder in the Meadow,” the first in a three-book series with Level Best Publishing.
What is “Murder in the Meadow” about?
After 10 years away, main character Katelyn Took returns home to find her grandmother murdered in the meadow near the family farm, and her grandmother has left her the dilapidated farm and charge of her 17 cats. Took starts down the humorous and suspenseful journey of finding her grandmother’s killer while also, inevitably, finding a way to deal with her new feline housemates and an old woman who still lives in the house.
Took’s character was inspired by several different friends Menard has met along her travels in life, including a woman out in California who took her in after Menard hitchhiked across the country with her infant daughter.
Menard said the three books are all set in towns of her childhood with different names. In this case, Hinesburg is Parentville, named for her family who built the church in Hinesburg.
Her next two installments are “Murder on Eagle Drop Ridge” and “Murder in the Orchard,” which she plans to publish in the next few years.
