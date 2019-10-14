ST. ALBANS TOWN – St. Albans Town officials will be revisiting the town’s parks ordinance to possibly clarify rules around possessing a firearm within the St. Albans Bay Park, where hunters have historically parked in order to access public hunting grounds nearby.
A promise to revisit those rules came last Monday after a town resident pressed the town’s selectboard on some of the details of their recently approved parks policy.
He also questioned the board on a handful of “posted” signs that have appeared along the park’s shoreline listing the public park as private land posted against, among other things, “trespassing for any purpose.”
Those posted signs, according to town officials, were installed to reinforce that hunting was banned within the St. Albans Bay Park, where officials continued to receive reports of illegal hunting while the park is in use.
“It came to light we had a few people thought that it meant they could also hunt at our bay park, and it’s not allowed,” town manager Carrie Johnson said. “There’s too many people and it’s a rec area, so we wanted to make sure and remind the individuals who started hunting in our bay park that it’s not allowed.”
“We had some young individuals running across the park with guns — when people were on the path — shooting geese, grabbing the geese off the shore and running back to the car and taking off,” town public works director Alan Mashtare seconded. “We did the ‘posted’ signs, but I didn’t pick up that it said no trespassing on it.”
The signs also list fishing as a forbidden activity within the park, though the parks ordinance does not forbid fishing and explicitly permits it on the nearby Bay Dock. Town officials have also said the park remains open for ice fishing when appropriate.
The town recently passed an ordinance governing its three parks after a months-long debate hovering mainly on the question of whether hunting would be allowed within the St. Albans Town Forest. The selectboard ultimately agreed to permit hunting in the forest but maintained an explicit hunting ban within the St. Albans Bay Park and Cohen Park.
Language relative to firearms, banning “hunting, carrying or discharging any firearm or explosive of any kind” within town parks, hadn’t changed between the original parks ordinance and what the selectboard ultimately approved last month, according to Johnson.
Still, according to the selectboard’s chair Brendan Deso, the town has been receiving complaints from hunters who’ve historically parked within the town’s park to access public hunting areas near the Black Bridge, just west of the St. Albans Bay Park.
Those same concerns brought resident Jonathan Giroux to the selectboard Monday. Giroux said he worried about how the town’s parks ordinance could affect those hunters.
“They’re parking in the town,” Giroux said. “The new ordinance says ‘hunting, carrying or discharging of any firearm,’ so you can’t even carry a firearm, the way I read it.”
“This is a concern that we’ve heard,” Deso said. “He’s saying, effectively, you can’t park in the park and carry a firearm wherever you go... That’s something we should look at. I don’t want to stop a generations-long practice.”
According to Giroux, aside from hunting during relevant hunting seasons, people will also park at the St. Albans Bay Park to access a nearby marsh for pickerel shooting, where, every spring, anglers are allowed to use firearms to stun and catch pickerel as they’re spawning.
Parking is limited near the bridge, where road lanes are narrow and only a few roadside parking slots are available on the bridge’s eastern shore. A boat landing sits near the western abutment, near where Lake Road transitions into the similarly narrow Maquam Shore Road.
In response to Giroux’s concerns, the selectboard asked that the town’s parks ordinance be revisited by town staff to see whether it should be amended to allow for hunters parking within the town park to bring firearms through the park as they head toward hunting areas outside of the park.
The board also asked that the town fix its signage near the western edge of the St. Albans Bay Park, where posted signs were placed along the park’s beachfront.
“Let’s correct some signage,” Deso said. “Let’s ask staff to evaluate the ordinance and see if we need to change it.”