ST. ALBANS TOWN – As the COVID-19 pandemic deepens in Vermont, the St. Albans Town selectboard may weigh an ordinance enforcing gubernatorial social distancing orders and will likely delay action on replacing or renovating St. Albans Town Hall, according to the board’s chair.
In an interview Monday, selectboard chair Brendan Deso said the board could consider an ordinance for enforcing a gubernatorial “stay home, stay safe” order after hearing reports that local businesses might not be in compliance with the governor’s orders.
Deso declined to name any of those businesses during his interview with the Messenger and said the town’s interest in such an ordinance was still young, but confirmed town staff were talking with the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) about enforcing the governor’s social distancing mandates.
“We’re reviewing a draft enforcement regulation,” Deso told the Messenger Monday. “We’ve gotten reports of businesses mostly not complying with the order… and we want to empower our police force in order to keep people safe.”
What the final ordinance could look like is still up in the air, according to Deso, but if the selectboard does ultimately pass an enforceable ordinance over the governor’s social distancing orders, it wouldn’t be the first community to do so.
In its guidance over enforcing the governor’s “stay home, stay safe” orders, the attorney general’s office carved out space for local ordinances, asserting its own system of prioritizing guidance but leveraging fines when necessary wouldn’t supersede any municipal laws passed over COVID-19.
In Burlington, officials have threatened to levy municipal tickets of up to $500 over repeated violations of Gov. Phil Scott’s “stay home, stay safe” order. City officials, according to a Seven Days report, still prioritize guidance and education before issuing fines.
In his interview with the Messenger Monday, Deso said a St. Albans Town ordinance or regulation would likewise focus first on education.
“It wouldn’t match what Burlington did, but it would be the same type of regulation,” Deso said.
Scott initially called for limiting all nonessential business to remote operations or curbside sales toward the end of March as a part of a “stay home, stay safe” order advised by state and federal health officials to slow the spread of COVID-19, a disease caused by a highly contagious coronavirus now spreading through much of the U.S. and world.
By slowing the disease’s spread, social distancing mandates like the “stay home, stay safe” order prevent there being too many severe cases of COVID-19 at once, keeping the disease’s spread within the Vermont health care system’s existing capacity.
While most cases of COVID-19 will leave those diagnosed with only mild or moderate symptoms, some cases can result in severe illness or even death.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 83 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County and three were reported dead due to complications of the disease, according to the Vermont health department.
Deso said he expected an ordinance to come before the selectboard sometime in the coming days.
The board’s next warned meeting is scheduled to be held over Zoom on April 20, with the town asking that anyone wishing to attend via Zoom reach out to the manager’s office.
At the same time, while most town employees now work remotely, the town’s parks largely remain open save for some facilities being closed in the St. Albans Bay Park.
Deso said he expected the parks to continue remaining open through the pandemic, so long as residents continue abiding by social distancing guidelines. “People seem to really be following along with social distancing in the parks,” Deso said.
Meanwhile, according to Deso, the selectboard will likely choose an engineer to help with the architectural work approved by voters for the town hall project, but will “hold” after that so the board’s conversations about the town hall can be held in more publicly attended forums than the selectboard’s remote meetings over Zoom.
With the board delaying conversations around renovating or replacing St. Albans Town’s 120-year-old town hall, Deso said plans to bring a proposal before voters in November would be pushed back to March at “an absolute minimum.”
“Even if the recovery was quick and there wasn’t a second wave, we feel we’d need that extra time,” Deso said. “We wanted to begin talking with the public about it in May and have an open and inclusive process in the summer months while we formulated the actual proposal, and wanted the entire fall to educate people about what we came up with.
“Now it looks like we’ll need late summer through the fall to come up with proposals and then utilize the time after the holidays for education, but there’s concerns about a second wave,” Deso continued. “We took a lot for granted, and now we’re trying to slow down and make sure we don’t do anything rash and want the public to be involved as much as possible.”
For years the town has worked toward either renovating or replacing its aging town hall, a 120-year-old building with a lack of available vault space and little room for expansion. The building is also largely noncompliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal law requiring publicly accessible buildings to be handicap accessible.
While the town has yet to formally decide whether it would renovate its current building or outright replace it, voters overwhelmingly approved a nonbinding resolution advising the town keep its offices somewhere in St. Albans Bay.
The board has also been approached by a landowner in the area willing to sell the town several acres for a future town hall project.
According to Deso, the selectboard will also likely postpone other major efforts, like the redrafting of a sidewalks ordinance, until after the pandemic subsides.
Deso said it would also sideline any possible conversations regarding reconsideration of its joint pool proposal with St. Albans City, which was defeated in the town by a margin of less than 2 percent after being overwhelmingly approved in St. Albans City. “It’s just not on our radar right now,” Deso said.
“Anything the public really needs to be involved with, we’re going to pump the brakes on,” Deso said.
As the selectboard continues working and meeting remotely, Deso said he wanted to encourage residents in St. Albans Town to continue “working together” through the pandemic.
“To everyone who’s at home right now who’d rather be at work, and to all of our students at home… thank you,” Deso said in a follow-up message to the Messenger. “Keep up the good fight. Your efforts are literally saving lives....
“We wish you all good luck and the best of health – physical and mental – as we continue our community’s fight against COVID.”