ST. ALBANS TOWN – With construction ongoing at St. Albans Town’s new garage and a move-in date planned as early as January, plans still haven’t been made for the original lakefront property the town’s public works department would be leaving behind.
This question was one the town is now looking to answer, signing off on a grant application last Monday to support a plan for the soon-to-be vacant bayside garage.
According to the town’s administration director Ned Connell, the town was only looking for a planning grant at the moment, “to figure out what’s possible, what’s logical and what’s feasible.”
Nothing, Connell said, would be set in stone as far as the town’s plans for the Georgia Shore Road property.
“We’re not touching anything until we figure out what the community wants,” he reassured the town’s selectboard last Monday.
The town started construction on a new town public works department complex earlier this year, breaking ground in May on a new garage and finalizing plans for an accompanying salt shed before then.
Replacing the original public works department had long been a priority for the town prior to voters approving a new garage this spring, with officials citing concerns around cramped space, buildings that were increasingly hard to manage and pollution leaking from the garage into St. Albans Bay.
Town officials clarified when speaking with the board that this was merely a planning opportunity. Site work, like brownfield testing, would follow only after the town has concrete planning, they suggested.
“This is the first step,” town manager Carrie Johnson said. “Totally not the testing time.”
According to Connell, who said he’d “been sitting on the regional brownfields committee since day one,” when it came time to apply for grants and plan on cleaning the old garage site for whatever reuse is agreed upon, the town would have no problems finding the support it’d need.
“We are on the list,” Connell told the selectboard. “When we want that done, we can get that done.”
While town officials stressed that there were no formal plans for the garage site at the moment, the selectboard’s chair, Brendan Deso, suggested the town consider courting a cell tower for the site, seeing poor cell service in St. Albans Bay as a detriment for wider plans for developing the bay area as a village center and recreation hub.
A statewide wireless mobile speed test conducted along state highways included an incursion into St. Albans Bay, where the state recorded moderate cell phone speeds at best across each of Vermont’s major cell phone providers.
“Even though it won’t be the prettiest thing for that property, we need to address our cell coverage issue down here, because as we pursue recreation or a village center designation, this is just one of those integral parts of that,” Deso said.
Past conversations among members of the selectboard had also imagined either selling the site to a private developer or developing the site for recreation, largely in response to a 2018 survey that found almost universal support among St. Albans Town residents for more recreation amenities.
In the meantime, the site will continue to serve as a garage until the completion of the new garage on Brigham Road.