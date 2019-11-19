ST. ALBANS TOWN – The St. Albans Town selectboard adopted Monday a minor change to their zoning bylaws that will allow for the establishment of day care centers in most of the town’s commercial areas.
Formally, the revised bylaws extend the ability to build commercial day care centers to the town’s industrial and mixed residential/commercial zoning districts, areas encompassing most of the town’s densely populated areas ringing St. Albans City.
Those areas include the neighborhoods tucked north of Lake Road, the neighborhoods ringing Exit 19 for Interstate 89, the properties abutting Sheldon Road, and the St. Albans Town Industrial Park.
The change came, according to town officials, after someone approached the town about a commercial day care in one of the locations where, per preexisting development rules in St. Albans, day care centers were forbidden.
“We had a potential business owner in the town reach out and we figured out, unfortunately, in a couple of our zoning districts, a commercial day care center is not an allowed conditional use... which is unfortunate due to the obvious lack of child care in our area,” selectboard chair Brendan Deso explained in an Oct. 21 selectboard meeting.
Families across Vermont are struggling with a well-known lack of day care options, where as many as half of the state’s infants and toddlers lack access to a regulated child care program, according to the child care advocacy organization Let’s Grow Kids.
Per Let’s Grow Kids’ 2018 Stalled at the Start report, approximately 72 percent of infants and 36 percent of toddlers lacked access to regulated child care programs in Franklin County.
The nearby Grand Isle County faired little better on the Stalled at the Start report, with 80 percent of infants and 30 percent of toddlers lacking access to regulated child care programs.
According to the town selectboard, this bylaw change was a relatively easy way to correct an unexpected barrier to day care access, with selectperson Al Voegele suggesting the bylaw revision should apply to adult day care as well.
“We always talk about day care for children, but I think we should amend it to apply to day care for adults as well,” Voegele said during Monday’s selectboard meeting.
According to the town’s zoning administrator Becky Perron, the bylaws’ definition of a day care would include adult day care facilities as well.
Monday’s update to St. Albans Town’s zoning bylaws is only temporary. According to Perron, the edit, allowing for conditional use approval within those previously mentioned districts, expires in two years should the town not formally revise its zoning laws.
According to town officials, Perron, as the zoning administrator, is also exploring other possible edits the town could make to its bylaws for a more complete, permanent editing of those bylaws.
Those edits would have to first be moved through the town’s planning commission before the selectboard could consider their adoption.
Voegele also suggested that, as a part of those proposed edits, the town consider extending its definition of day care centers to including 24-hour facilities.
The town’s bylaws currently limit the definition of a day care center to a “facility where care is provided for children or adults who require supervision or assistance during the day.”
“The hours we have for day care are relatively limited, and as we get into three shifts, we might need a 24-hour day care center,” Voegele said.
“I have to agree, but that’s just a personal opinion,” Perron said. “It’ll be up to the planning commission to redo the definition.”
The revision made to the town’s zoning bylaws Monday went into effect immediately following its passage.
The board voted unanimously to approve the revision.
“You would be getting an application very soon,” Perron told the selectboard.
“I’m glad we did everything we could do,” selectboard chair Deso said following the selectboard’s vote.