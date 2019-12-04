ST. ALBANS TOWN – A joint proposal from St. Albans Town and St. Albans City to build a new municipal pool at the base of the Hard’ack Recreation Area received a mixed response during the town selectboard’s Monday meeting.
While a majority of the board supported building the pool with the city, at least one selectperson, Stan Dukas, said he opposed the project, asking why the town would support a pool over its other priorities it is looking to fund.
Last month, town and city officials met with the Messenger to announce the two municipalities would, pending voter approval this Town Meeting Day, partner on a $5.5 million community pool to replace the city’s aging municipal pool on Aldis Street.
While both the town and city would share ownership of the project and share the initial $5.5 million construction cost, the city, which manages Hard’ack, would also manage the pool once it was built.
The pool, gradually sloped from a zero-feet-deep entry into the deeper sections of the pool, would be open year round, with an inflatable dome enclosing the pool during the colder months.
The $5.5 million would also fund a reworking of the entrance to Hard’ack, pulling it away from near Congress Street’s current intersection with Route 104 and extending sidewalks from Congress Street to Hard’ack.
Proponents of the project argued Monday that a new pool offered an amenity to town residents that provided both an improved recreation opportunity for younger children and seniors especially, as well as another item the town could cite as it advertises itself as a recreation destination.
Selectperson Al Voegele defended the project, both because town residents use the city’s current municipal pool and because it represented another avenue for the town and city to collaborate.
“To me it’s a major partnership issue between the city and town,” Voegele said. “This is an opportunity to demonstrate that and for our citizens to recreate together, young and old.”
He agreed it also came with possible economic benefits for St. Albans Town in the form of another amenity the town could point to as it markets itself as a recreation-friendly community.
“I do think it has an economic value in terms of the town being seen as a recreation facility,” Voegele said. “That would be attractive to businesses coming into town.
“People will be willing to settle here because of the recreation opportunities all focused at Hard’ack.”
Selectperson Jessica Frost, like Voegele, agreed that it provided an economic tool for the town as well.
“To me, it’s a huge economic development asset,” Frost said. “It’s good for our community, it’s good to drive business here and hopefully build out our tax base a little bit.”
Frost, also a RiseVT wellness specialist, added Monday that the pool could fit into a larger prevention model for keeping children in Franklin County from substance abuse, providing them a safe place to recreate while supervised.
“I just think we are talking about our community and putting things in place for prevention, a key part of that is getting the kids a place to go in the summer that’s safe,” Frost said.
Dukas countered, however, that the project seemed rushed and could come at the expense of the town’s already large project list, citing sidewalk plans, restoring the St. Albans Bay Dock and repairing the St. Albans Bay Park’s 90-year-old stone house pavilion in particular.
“Five weeks ago, we had a city group in here and we pushed aside the stuff that we need to do in this town,” Dukas said. “There’s a lot of other things this money could be used for.”
The town’s public works director Alan Mashtare, who said he was speaking as a resident rather than a town official, likewise said he was skeptical of the project, pointing to its projected costs and the possibilities of competing with Branon’s Pools, a local business with its own indoor pool.
“I’m all for community action – you guys know that,” Mashtare said. “I just feel a year-round pool is over the top.”
Frost responded by saying that Branon’s Pools could be cost prohibitive for families looking to casually swim in an indoor pool.
“There are communities of our size that really thrive with their own indoor pools,” Frost said. “Branon’s is great, but as a family, it’s very cost prohibitive. It costs $75 for my whole family to swim there.”
Selectboard chair Brendan Deso said he ultimately supported bringing the project before voters, bemoaning that, absent the pool, the town was limited in recreation options for seniors especially.
“Personally, I like the idea of asking the voters about the pool, because none of us, as elected officials, has had a chance to discuss it going door to door,” Deso said. “We never had that discussion in St. Albans Town before.”
He also noted that the project’s extension of a sidewalk from Congress Street to Hard’ack would complete the first sidewalk prioritized in the town’s bicycle and pedestrian plan, calling it a “little bit of a cherry on top for us.”
A vote on the municipal pool is expected for Town Meeting Day in March.
Pending voter approval, the city and town plan to have construction on the project completed by the time of the 2021 swim season, according to a previous Messenger report on the pool.